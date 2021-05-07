Kenneth Blosser

Kenneth L. "Ken" Blosser, age 89, of Carlisle died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Carlisle with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Carlisle on July 6, 1931 to the late Carl and Edna J. Heberlig Blosser.

Ken was a retired mason and carpenter for Phillips and Fry in Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife Carol J. Kane Blosser, Carlisle, son, Kenneth L. Blosser (wife Darlene), Carlisle, two daughters, Connie L. Hollenbaugh (husband Cloyd), Carlisle, Patty L. Adams (husband Doug), Shermans Dale, PA.

There will not be a formal funeral service. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon in the Hoffman Funeral and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. Burial will take place at the Westminster Memorial Gardens at 12:45 PM.

Masks and social distancing are required. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to any local Animal Shelter or Rescue, or, to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.