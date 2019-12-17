Kendra B. Hunter, 49, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. She was born on September 11, 1970 in Carlisle and is the daughter of Sarah (Foster) Byers of Carlisle and the late William J. Byers.
Kendra graduated from Carlisle High School in 1988 and earned her Bachelors’ degree from Penn State University in 1992. Kendra had worked as a Business Developer with Century Link, Deputy Director of Community Development with the City of York and as an Administrator-Assistant of Codes with the City of Harrisburg.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by four children; William Chandler Hunter, Ameer Hunter, Meyako Hunter and Kenneth Hunter, Jr. and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Ivy Berry officiating. Burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.