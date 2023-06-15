Kelly S. Hamilton

March 14, 1968 - June 13, 2023

Kelly S. Hamilton, 55, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home. She was born on March 14, 1968, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Wilmot Jumper, Sr. and Anna Mae (Sampson) Jumper.

Kelly attended Boiling Springs High School and later earned her G.E.D. Kelly was a loving homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, William L. Hamilton, II, one son Michael Hamilton, Carlisle, two daughters, Kera (husband Aaron) Barnhart of York Springs and Callie Hamilton of Carlisle, two brothers, Wilmot Jumper, Jr. of Newville and Jeffrey Jumper of Carlisle, two sisters, Julie Lawyer of Newville and Jerri Jumper of Carlisle, two grandchildren, Colton Steiner and Warren Myers and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.