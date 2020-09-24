Kellie Lynn Diodato

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kellie Lynn (Miller) Diodato, 52, of Carlisle, PA passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born January 17, 1968 in Carlisle to Linda (Phillips) Stull, of Carlisle.

Kellie was the owner of Colours on High, Carlisle, where she brought out the beauty of others for many years. She enjoyed traveling , especially to the beach and new cities, cooking, reading, gardening, music dancing and watching movies. She loved spending time with her friends, salon clients, grandchildren and "her Kenny". She always had time for helping others, and her open, loving personality was loved by all she had contact with.

In addition to her mother, Kellie is survived by her companion, Kenny Mansfield of Carlisle; daughter, Makenzee(Darren) Myers of Carlisle; sons, Michael (Hayley) Diodato and Christopher Mansfield, both of Carlisle and Brad (Sonia) Diodato of Union Deposit; and grandchildren, Kash and Koleson Myers and Braedyn and Rylee Diodato. Also surviving are her brother, John (Mary Jane) Miller of Boiling springs, nephews, John C. and Kyle Miller and her loving dog companion, Diesel.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: Kash and Koleson Educational Fund, Care of Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 814 W. High St., Carlisle, PA 17013 or your local Members 1st Branch. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.