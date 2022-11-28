Keith M. Alexander

October 23, 1976- November 25, 2022

Keith M. Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital.

He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth "Kenny" Alexander. Keith was a 1995 graduate of Shippensburg Area High School, a 1999 graduate of Shippensburg University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Education, and also a graduate of H.A.C.C., earning a degree in photography, which became his true passion in life.

Early in life, Keith worked at the former Gee Bee's, was a department manager at Value City, and then worked at the former Shippensburg Lowe's in the cash room until an untimely stroke forever changed life as he knew it. Keith was a member of the Green Spring First Church of God. He was strong in his faith, knew the Bible like the back of his hand, and loved the Lord deeply.

In addition to being an avid photographer, Keith enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, and going shopping with his aunt Kerry. He loved playing Scrabble and possessed somewhat of a photographic memory. So, if you were bold enough to challenge Keith, you were probably going to lose. He also enjoyed watching old movies starring Audrey Hepburn or James Dean and held a special place in his heart for his niece Abby and his cat, Ralph.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Mindy Beidel and husband Dale of Newville; his niece, Abby Beidel of Newville; his aunt, Kerry Ocker and uncle, Jerry Porter who were like parents to him; cousin, Sammy Ocker, who he thought of as a brother; and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his father, Keith was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Green Spring First Church of God, Newville. Pastor Philip E. Steele will officiate. Interment will follow in the Otterbein Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Spring First Church of God, c/o: The Elevator Fund.