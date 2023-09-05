Keith Edwin Martin

Dec. 13, 1967 - Aug. 31, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG - Keith Edwin Martin, 55, of Chambersburg, passed away suddenly as a result of a farming accident on August 31, 2023. Born December 13, 1967, in Norristown, PA, he was the son of Glenn E. Martin and Phyllis M. Stewart Martin.

Keith was a 1986 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. A hardworking dairy farmer, Keith enjoyed planting crops and harvest was his favorite time of the year. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Other than farming, his interests included hunting, fishing and enjoying ice cream. Keith was a member of Cedar Street Mennonite Church and was currently attending Grand Point Church in Chambersburg.

Aside from his parents, Keith is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tressa M. Thomas Martin, whom he married on August 3, 1991; four children: Conrad Lance Martin (wife Kathryn) of Chambersburg, Alyssa Rae Horst (husband Mitchell) of Greencastle, Danae Marie Betz (husband Drew) of Baltimore, MD, and Brock Anderson Martin of Chambersburg. He was the beloved "Pops" of seven grandchildren: Brayden, Braxton, Jace, and Elliana Martin; Mason and Addie Horst; and Raelynn Betz. Pops and Lolli were looking forward to the arrival of two more grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Carleen Martin (husband Jerry) of Ephrata, and Anne Brubaker (husband Dean) of Bethel.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Grand Point Church, 2230 Grand Point Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. Lawrence Metzler will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the church. Interment in Old Rowe Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared at geiselfuneralhome.com.