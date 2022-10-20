Keith A. Hunt

We are sad to announce the passing of Keith Allen Funt of Gardeners, PA. He died at his home on October 14, 2022 at the age of 63. He was born in Gettysburg on December 15, 1958 to Dorothy and Sterling Funt, who predeceased him. He grew up on a fruit and beef farm, attended Biglerville High School, received a general discharge from the US Army, and had been employed by Knouse Foods. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Thompson, and son, Travis (Rebecca) Funt. He is also survived by four grandchildren (Alyssa, Rashid, Adam and Maggie), two brothers, Ronald of Biglerville and Richard (Shirley) of Columbus, OH, nieces and nephews, and former wife Sharon Chapman. There will be a private graveside service for only close family and friends at a later date. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com