Kaye Louise Spiese

May 22, 1945- December 13, 2022

Kaye Louise Spiese, 77, of Carlisle passed away on December 13, 2022. She was born in Pittsburgh to the late Kenneth and Katherine Schnee Beecher. Kaye was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was a high school math teacher for twenty years before becoming a bank teller until her eventual retirement. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting gifts for others, and her special anniversary fishing trip to Alaska with her late husband. Kaye was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.

Kaye leaves behind her sons, David, husband of Nicole Spiese of Telford, PA, Micah Spiese of Aurora, CO; her grandson, Vincent Spiese of Telford, PA; two sisters, Jean Beecher of Johnstown, PA, Virginia Beecher of Connellsville, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Spiese in 2020.

A celebration of Kaye's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Keystone Opportunity Center, 104 N Main St, Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbiaandisville www.clydekraft.com