Kay L. Henry

May 02, 1935- February 11, 2023

Kay L. Henry, 87, of Mechanicsburg, died Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Messiah Lifeways.

Born in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Golda McKinney Henry.

Kay was an active member of St. Matthews United Church of Christ, Carlisle Springs. She also enjoyed being with family, sewing, gardening and helping others.

Kay worked all her life until retirement. She began her work career at Columbia Minerva Yarn Mill then worked many years at Mellon Bank, now Citizens Bank, as a teller.

Survivors include her siblings: Lana Chronister (Lee), of Boiling Springs, June Mayo (Art), of Maine; her nephews: Adam Chronister (Deanna), of Boiling Springs, Jonathan Mayo, of Massachusetts; her nieces: Kelly Shughart (Lee), of Newville, Krista Williams (Dave), of Newville, Ashlee Liebenow (Noah), of Massachusetts; her great nephews: David Williams and Derek Williams, both of Newville, Levi Chronister and Luke Chronister, both of Boiling Springs and Henry Liebenow, of Massachusetts as well as her sister-in-law, Doris Henry, of Newville.

Kay was preceded in death by her brother: Eugene Henry and her nephew: Shane Henry.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 11 am Friday, February 17, 2023 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the Rev. Dr. Timothy Dugan will officiate. The family will greet guests after 10 am. Interment will follow the service in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kay's name may be made to: St. Matthews United Church of Christ, 3240 Spring Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.