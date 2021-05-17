Kay E. Deihl, 63, of Newville, passed away the afternoon of Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born on March 4, 1958, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Clyde E. Holtry and Louise P. (Wadel) Holtry. Kay worked in supply at the Carlisle Barracks of the United States Army for 45 years, spending the last 14 years at the Army Heritage and Education Center. Kay was referred to as Mike's "Roadie" with the Shippensburg Town and Swing Bands. She was an avid reader and had a love for the outdoors and nature. Kay was a member of the Christian Life Community Church, Newville. She loved her family dearly and was a very devoted and faithful woman to her Lord. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael A. Deihl of Newville; two daughters, Laura Deihl of Harrisburg, and Sarah (Joshua) Faison of Ft. Walton Beach FL; and two sisters, Jean M. Redding and Gail L. Holtry. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carol A. Holtry. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Kurt Kimmel officiating. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International at www.compassion.com. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.