Kay E. Cox, 77, of Carlisle, died on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg. She was born on August 17, 1943 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Beverly and Mary (Weller) Dinges and the widow of 1SGT (Ret) Ronald Guy Cox, US Army who died in 2016. Kay graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1961. She was a devoted military wife and loving homemaker. She is survived by one son Greg A. Cox of Carlisle, one daughter Laurie M. Morton and her husband Dale Morton Jr. of Newville, five grandchildren, Matthew Cox, Kayleigh Martin, Kimberly Hester, Daniel Fatkin, Ryan Morton, three great-grandchildren, one brother Bill Dinges of Boiling Springs, three sisters, Judy Failor of Florida, Linda Walker of Newville and Becky Stoner of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will no viewing or visitation. Those wishing to follow in the funeral procession should meet at 9:00 a.m. at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.