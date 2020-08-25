Kay Barbara Eshenour, 75, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away August 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 with Pastor Ken Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held at 1:00 PM until the time of service and burial will be held privately in the Rolling Green Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.