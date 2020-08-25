 Skip to main content
Kay Barbara Eshenour, 75, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away August 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 with Pastor Ken Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held at 1:00 PM until the time of service and burial will be held privately in the Rolling Green Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.

