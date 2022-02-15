Katie S. Eames

Katie S. (Beiler) Eames, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the home of Jeff and Terry Mazzei, Carlisle. She was born on February 13, 1940, in Leola and was a daughter of the late Sol Beiler and Elizabeth (Speicher) Beiler and was the widow of Alexander Eames, who passed away in 2014. Katie attended Victory Tabernacle Church in Carlisle for many years. She is survived by her siblings, John (wife Becky) Beiler, Abner S. (wife Sarah) Beiler, Levi S. Beiler and Annie S. Beiler, and a sister-in-law Mattie Beiler. Katie was preceded in death by two stepsons, one brother Christ D. Beiler, one sister-in-law Nellie Beiler and one brother-in-law Jonathan Esh. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Victory Tabernacle Church, 472 E. North St., Carlisle with Rev. Glenn Yohn as the officiant. Private burial will be in Myers Cemetery in Leola. www.EwingBrothers.com.