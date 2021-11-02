Kathy Shinskie Evelhoch

The world lost a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Kathy Evelhoch on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Kathy passed away peacefully in her home surrounded with love and warmth by her husband and caretaker, Emerson Evelhoch, and her two beautiful daughters, Laura and Emily.

Kathy Evelhoch (Shinskie) was born in Yeagertown, PA on August 6, 1951 to John Paul and Lois Patricia Shinskie. Her father jokingly told her that she was not allowed to leave home until she was 21 at which point she moved to Elizabethtown and worked for the Children’s Hospital, primarily assisting children with spinal injuries. Following her time in Elizabethtown, she relocated to Carlisle where she worked as an office manager in the Rehab Services unit at the old Carlisle Hospital. In 1983, Kathy met the love of her life, Emerson Evelhoch, to which they married the following year in 1984 and settled down together in their home in Carlisle. Kathy continued to work for the hospital following her marriage to Emerson until 1986, when they brought their daughter, Laura, into the world. Almost three years later, in 1988, they grew their family to four when they welcomed their daughter, Emily, completing their much prayed about family.

Kathy remained steadily involved in her children’s lives throughout the remainder of her life, serving as a dedicated member of the PTO at their elementary school and later as the fundraising coordinator for the high school choir. In her spare time, she served as President of the Women of the ELCA at St. Paul Lutheran Church and with her dearest friends, prepared many catered meals for celebrations with family and friends.

Her unconditional love and compassionate heart are carried on by her husband Emerson, her daughters, Laura (spouse Greg) Guenther and Emily (spouse Michael) Cappucci, and her beautiful grandchildren, Emerson, Oliver, Adelina, and soon to be baby girl Cappucci. She also has three siblings, John Shinskie, Judy DeVecchis, and Robert Shinskie, their spouses, and lots of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

There is no other way to celebrate the life of this incredible woman than to gather with those who loved her most and share memories and laughs. Kathy’s family would like to invite anyone who loved her or her family to join them on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Desperate Times Brewery in Carlisle, PA for this celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeland Hospice Care or the Alzheimer’s Association.