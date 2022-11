Kathy M. Teats, 73, of Carlisle, passed away November 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in the Bible Baptist Church, 1757 New Bloomfield Road, New Bloomfield, PA. A viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Young's Church Cemetery, ShermansDale. To read Kathy's full obituary, go to Michael Shalonis Facebook page.