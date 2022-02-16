Kathy J. Progar, 63, of Mechanicsburg joined the Lord peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022, at home after yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy is survived by her husband of 36 years, Philip Progar, her two children, Jenae Progar, Joshua Progar, and daughter-in-law Emma Progar.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, February 21st, 2022, at 11:00 am at the West Shore Evangelical Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA, 17055. For the full obituary, please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com