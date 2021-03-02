Kathy A. Horner, age 54, of Carlisle, PA died on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital Camp Hill, PA.

There will be a walk-through viewing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 6:30 PM till 8:30 PM in the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1412 Holly Pike Carlisle, PA. Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Social distancing and mask are required by mandate by Gov. Tom Wolf.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kathy's name may be made to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory to help the family defray medical costs and funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.