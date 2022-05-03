Kathryn L. Smith

February 16, 1925- April 30, 2022

Kathryn "Katie" Long Smith, 97, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. She was born on Feb. 16, 1925, in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Ruth (Raudabaugh) Long and Mervin F. Long. Katie was the widow of Ray E. Smith who passed away on June 25, 2011. They were married for 62 years.

Katie was a lifelong active member of Carlisle United Methodist Church under various names as it changed through the years. She oversaw Girl Scouts in the Carlisle area, volunteered for a range of community projects as a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Civic Club, and worked at Masland Carpets until marriage and, after taking time off to raise two children, worked at the U. S. Army War College until retirement.

But a death isn't remembered just by membership in clubs and churches. Katie saw the good in everyone by first seeing the bad. In identifying another's pain, she felt and empathized with their struggles. She then ignored negative things and focused on the beauty within - a beauty waiting to be recognized. She laughed by default and grew angry by exception. In her 80s, she audited a Dickinson College psychology course to fulfill a life-long ambition. She always looked forward, excited to move from her Wilson Street home of 68 years to her new apartment at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle. She wrote letters to WW II troops under the pseudonym "Cy Clone," kept the books for Long's Ladies Shop (owned by her mother) in downtown Carlisle for 33 years and would say "A-double-scribble" instead of "ass," a code her kids didn't figure out until later. But those are only tidbits of a unique personality.

She's survived by two children, Kerry Smith of Winter Springs, Fla., and Kimberly "Kim" (husband William) Fleming of Carlisle. She has three grandchildren under Kerry, Alex, Jordan and Devin Smith, and one great-grandchild, Aquila Johnson. She has three granddaughters under Kim , Sondra Judd, Hillary Padgett and Billie Richardson, and seven great-grandchildren, Alex and Aidan Judd, Kalilah Gratten, Keegan Fleming, Ethyn and Masyn Richardson and Jayden Fleming. She was preceded in death by one brother Bruce C. Long.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Mira Hewlett officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the funeral home and on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of the services. In memory of Katie, turn to a difficult person in your life, empathize, caste their darkness aside and discover the beauty within. Memorial contributions can be made to Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle 17013. www.Since1853.com.