Kathryn I. Wert

Kathryn I. Wert, age 95 of Carlisle, passed away November 22, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born July 14, 1925 in Carlisle, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Wagner) Mohler. She was the widow of George H. Wert.

A private viewing and service will be held at the convenience of the family. Kathryn will be laid to rest beside her husband, George at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

