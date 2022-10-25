 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathleen v. Vrabel

Kathleen v. Vrabel

Kathleen V. Vrabel

May 07, 1952- October 23, 2022

Kathleen V. Vrabel, age 70, of Boiling Springs, PA passed away October 23, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery on Friday at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory 2020 W Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To read full obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

