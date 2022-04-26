Kathleen L. Darhower

February 24, 1964- April 23, 2022

Kathleen L. Darhower, age 58, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born February 24, 1964, in St. Augustine, FL to the late John Thomas and Mary Jane (Kitner) Staruh, III.

Kathleen attended Carlisle High School. She was an auxiliary member of the Carlisle American Legion and enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting, cooking, and playing all types of games.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years Keith E. Darhower; stepdaughter Danielle A. Darhower of Mt. Holly Springs; step grandson Dante Vasquez; brothers Jeff Staruh and his wife Shawndel of Mt. Holly Springs and John T. Staruh, IV of Carlisle; loving in laws Urie and Violet Darhower of Carlisle and her three feline children Kingsford, Lillian, and Stella. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Helen O. Krause Animal Foundation, Inc., PO Box 311, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.