Kathleen Eileen Fitting

Kathleen Eileen (Kate) Fitting, 59, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on February, 18, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family. Kate was born to Jerry and Lois Bailey on June 4, 1961 in Carlisle, PA. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ed, as well as her children, Victoria (Anthony) Manney and Anthony (Lisa) Fitting and grandchildren, Analise and Tripp, whom she cherished with all her heart. Additionally, she is survived by her parents and siblings, Lisa (Greg) Ellerman and Lydia Bailey as well as many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Jeffery Bailey and nephew Travis Dechene. An active life, Kate enjoyed many summers by the pool or at the beach. She enjoyed playing volleyball in the backyard or with a local team. She could be found line dancing for fun with a great group of friends and teaching classes at the Carroll Township Community Center. Kate and Ed traveled often with friends and family. She enjoyed painting and playing cards in her spare time. Kate enjoyed her career as on office manager with PA Academy of Family Physicians and most recently with Retail Business Services in licensing. Kate's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021. The visitation will run from 2-6pm, with her memorial service to begin at 3pm at the Carlisle Ribbon Mill located at 320 E. Louther St, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kate's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.StJude.org