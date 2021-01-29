Mrs. Kathleen D. Ege passed away peacefully early on January 28, 2021. She was 96 years old. She was born on July 29, 1924 in Carlisle, PA. She was the daughter of the late Edgar V. Donnelly and Mildred Z. (Martin) Donnelly of Boiling Springs, PA. She was the wife of the late John S. Ege, who passed away in 1994. Kathleen is survived by her two sons, Sid Ege and his wife Deb Ege and Tom Ege and wife Lola Ege. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Weaver, Florida, and two sisters that preceded her in death, Verna Denisar, of Biglerville, PA and Lourene Meredith, of Carlisle, PA. She was proud of her 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was a dedicated wife and mother to her family as it grew. Some may remember her from the old G. C. Murphy's department store at the former Carlisle Plaza Mall. She was a member of the Boiling Springs UMC until her husband's passing and then became a member at The Meeting House Church on the Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle. A soprano singer in church choir was a great joy to her. She was an avid reader and one who loved to study the Bible.

Always there with a friendly greeting and a warm hug, she was a people person. She enjoyed family gatherings and reunions. Ever worried about how her family, there were constant questions, "how are the kids?" or "is everyone okay?"

Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Family and friends are welcome to a memorial service Wednesday February 4, 2021 at noon, at the Meeting House Church, 1155 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle PA 17015.