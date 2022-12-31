Kathleen C. Stetler Fulton

Kathleen C. (Calaman) Stetler Fulton, 95, a resident Green Ridge Village, Newville, and formerly of Pittsburgh, died Thursday, December 22 at the village. Born February 27, 1927, in Carlisle, she was a daughter of the late Leland M. and Mary E. (Woomer) Calaman. Kathleen was a homemaker and a pastor's wife, a partner in the ministry of her first husband, the Reverend Francis Earle Stetler, who preceded her in death. Kathleen was remarried to the Reverend George P. Fulton, with whom she also shared many years of service to the church prior to his death. A 1944 graduate of Carlisle High School, Kathleen attended Albright College, Reading. She was a member of Shadyside Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh, where she served as a Deacon and supported the many mission efforts of the congregation. Since moving to Newville in 2001, Kathleen was active in the life of the congregation at Big Spring Presbyterian Church, Newville. Kathleen greatly enjoyed being a part of the Green Ridge Village community, where she volunteered at the Thrift Shop and enjoyed singing with the Village Aires. She cherished the friendships made during her time there. In addition to her parents and her husbands, Kathleen was predeceased by sisters Marylee Calaman, Gloria S. McMillan, and Joanne C. Neale as well as her brother, David A. Calaman. Surviving are a cousin, George A. Farlling, Sr., of Newville; two nieces, Shirley A. Campbell of Mechanicsburg and Kathy R. Stetler of Milton; Susan B. Leamer of Morrisville, New York, who was like a daughter to Kathleen; several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many faithful friends. A memorial service celebrating Kathleen's life and legacy will be held at Big Spring Presbyterian Church, Newville, with the Reverend Dr. Stephen R. Melton officiating, on a date to be determined. A graveside service will be held in Pittsburgh, at the convenience of the family, with the Reverend Elizabeth Michael Ross of Shadyside Presbyterian Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Shadyside Presbyterian Church, 5121 Westminster Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or Big Spring Presbyterian Church, 25 South Corporation Street, Newville, PA 17241. To send condolences to the family: www.ewingbrothers.com.