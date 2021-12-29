Katherine (Kay) Strong died on Christmas day, 2021, two months shy of her 99th birthday. Born in Kansas farm country, she met her future husband (Roy) at Wichita State University. With the outset of World War II his medical school plans were set aside in favor of ROTC studies where Kay was departmental secretary. They were married in 1943 before Roy went to war as an infantry lieutenant in the European Theater of Operations. During their army time they had a change of station 30+ times, with assignments in Greece, Italy, Germany, Taiwan, Korea, Kansas, Louisiana, Washington DC, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Roy died in 1994 after they shared 51 years of marriage. Kay remained self-sufficient in their Carlisle home and continued to drive herself into town until, at age 97, she realized a retirement complex was becoming an increasingly good idea.

Her interests were wide and varied. She served on the Altar Guild at the Army War College Memorial Chapel for over 43 years. When her son was becoming a competitive smallbore rifle shooter Kay took it upon herself to complete the NRA Distinguished Expert qualification program at the post rifle range. Her volunteer activities at the post stable where her daughter Sandi was an aspiring equestrian eventually led to an "Honorary Fabulous Rider" award from the riding club. Many of her friends know of her extraordinary needlework, and some are fortunate enough to have a piece hanging on their wall. She was a crewel Master Craftsman and served as National Secretary of the Embroiderers' Guild of America and Dean for the annual juried shows. Her family knew her as the "Butter and Sugar Queen," those being two of her favorite cooking ingredients. Thinking about her cookie tins and chocolate cake always made her family smile, and still does. She especially loved her summer trips to the annual family gathering at Yoke Pond Camps deep in the North Maine Woods where the whole gang spent memorable days chasing frogs, canoeing, swimming, hiking, catching trout, and burning a lot more firewood in the camp stoves than was necessary.

She was predeceased by her husband, Colonel LeRoy Strong, and her brother, Herman Easterly. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert A. Strong (wife Kristen) of Surry, Maine; her daughter, Sandi Payne Greene (husband Herman) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; five grandchildren: Kirsten Hardy (husband Todd) of Bar Harbor, Maine; Britta Hyneman (husband John) of Reading, Pennsylvania; Robert A. Strong, Jr. (wife Lydia) of Hampden, Maine; John Payne (wife Kayce) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Melissa Fellner (husband Christian) of Durham, North Carolina; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Kay's family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the support and friendship of Gladys Ewing, Kay's caregiver in the past few years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Katherine to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111 or to Project Share, 5 North Orange Street #4, Carlisle, PA 17013.

