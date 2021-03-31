Katherine J. Robinson, age 50 of Boiling Springs, passed away March 29, 2021 at home. Born December 25, 1970 in Seoul, Korea, daughter of William E. and Christine E. (McClure) Morrow. She was the widow of Samuel Robinson.

Katherine worked for many years at Weis Supermarket and was a member of the Hesed Korean Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Anton Morrow, Philadelphia and Adam Morrow, Carlisle and sister, Rebecca Brandt, Carlisle.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Eunice Morrow and maternal grandparents, William and Joyce McClure.

A walk through viewing will be held on Monday April 5, 2021 from 11:00AM until time of funeral service at 12:30PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

Katherine will be laid to rest at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA at www.kfcp.org

