Katherine Carol "Binnie" (Poull) Glabus, 81, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on July 20, 2020. She entered this world on January 6, 1939 in Aurora, IL, born to LeRoy and Helen (Barbaylia) Poull. Carol married her high school sweetheart Edmund J. Glabus in 1961, who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her 5 children: Edmund M. Glabus of Darnestown, MD; Katherine M. McCullough (Douglas) of Driftwood, TX; Anne M. Troyanowski (Mark) of Naperville, IL; Jeanne T. Barys (Chris) of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA; and Elizabeth S. Glabus of Harrisburg, PA; 11 grandchildren: Keegan Glabus, Tierney Glabus, Justin McCullough, Briana McCullough, Brittany Troyanowski-Massuci, Kaitlin Troyanowski, Allyson Barys-Maynard, Sydney Barys-Melrose, Christopher E. Barys, Lauryn Barys, and Aaron Pellegrini; and 2 great-grandchildren: Liam Massuci and Isla Massuci. Carol was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Virginia Jeanne.

Carol received her primary education at Holy Angels School in Aurora and secondary education at the former Madonna High School (which now houses the Fred Rodgers Magnet School). She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the College of Saint Teresa, a Catholic women's college in Winona, MN; and kept her RN license current until April 2018. Carol's work experience in the nursing field was concentrated in psychiatry, and she was employed at Chicago State Hospital. After an event-filled career as an Army Wife stationed across the U.S. and overseas, she continued her caring and compassionate work for another 30 years as a counselor and then President of Birthright--Central Pennsylvania (now the Carlisle Area Family Life Center) in Carlisle, PA; at which time she tried to retire but continued to volunteer for years, out of love for the many young women she counseled and the wonderful babies they had during her tenure.