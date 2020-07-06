× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine Ann (Bachman) Kirk on 5 July 2020 at her home in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

She was born 18 March 1950 in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Kathy was a tender, loving wife. She married the love of her life, Donald Ray Kirk, 18 August 1972 in Andale, Kansas.

Kathy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved and protected her children and grandchildren.

The day Kathy was born the world became a better place. In her passing she leaves behind a magnificent legacy and will be remembered for generations.

Kathy is survived by: her children, Krista Shannon (Kirk) (husband Nephi) Noble, Jacquelyn Elizabeth (Kirk) (husband Paul) Syverson, Lt.Col. Donald Ray (wife Tricia) Kirk, Jr. (Tarlavsky), and Katherine Suzanne (Kirk) (husband Christopher) Link.

Her 12 grandchildren (soon to be 13!)—Tabitha, Hannah, Abish, Paul, Amy, Joey, Cody, Chase, Emily, Elizabeth, Levi, and Evelyn.

Her dearly loved brother-in-law—Dennis Kirk and his son Dean Kirk.

Her siblings—William, Margaret, Raymond, Richard, Robert, Jim, and Mark Bachman. Including her sister-in-law Linda Kirk.