Karen Rebekah Etter

Karen Rebekah (Griffie) Etter, 39, of Carlisle, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, after a courageous five year battle with cancer. She was born Tuesday, October 6, 1981 in Carlisle to David C. and Margie (Johnson) Griffie of Carlisle. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Michael M. Etter.
She graduated from Big Spring High School in 2000 and earned her BS from Indiana University of PA in 2004 and MS in speech-language pathology in 2006. Her professional career was centered in healthcare and public schools, most recently serving the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. She and her husband served as Deacons at Tree of Life Church where she gave of her time and many talents to those in need. Her faithfulness and love of Christ was shown in all aspects of her life. She was selfless in caring for those in need, even with her own decline in health. With Christ-like love she prepared food, delivered baked goods and mentored other women battling cancer. Most of all, she loved her son with all her heart and enjoyed being involved in his sports and activities. Her beautiful soul will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her loving husband and parents, she is survived by a son, Blake M. Etter of Carlisle; a sister Kim Weirich of Carlisle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 17th at 11 AM at Tree of Life Church, 50 K Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Family and friends are invited to a period of food and fellowship following the service at the church. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra 17078 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com