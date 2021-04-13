Karen Rebekah Etter

She graduated from Big Spring High School in 2000 and earned her BS from Indiana University of PA in 2004 and MS in speech-language pathology in 2006. Her professional career was centered in healthcare and public schools, most recently serving the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. She and her husband served as Deacons at Tree of Life Church where she gave of her time and many talents to those in need. Her faithfulness and love of Christ was shown in all aspects of her life. She was selfless in caring for those in need, even with her own decline in health. With Christ-like love she prepared food, delivered baked goods and mentored other women battling cancer. Most of all, she loved her son with all her heart and enjoyed being involved in his sports and activities. Her beautiful soul will be missed by all who knew her.