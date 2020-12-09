Karen N. Godshall

Mrs. Godshall greatly loved and enjoyed her life. An exceptional swimmer in her youth, she also developed a love and respect of nature which she passed to her children and grandchildren. A 1961 J.P. McCaskey High School graduate, she maintained many high school friendships throughout her lifetime. She loved being a Mother. Her four grandchildren were her pride and joy. Karen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Newville, and First Lutheran Church, Carlisle. She was an active member of the Carlisle Junior Civic Club and was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed arts and crafts, needlework, knitting, and quilt making and shared her love of needlework and knitting as the proprietor of Newviles only yarn supply shop called 'Ye Olde Yarn Shoppe". Later her creative energies were focused upon stained glass artwork, many of which adorn her children's homes. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches in her spare time.