Karen J. Rovegno

January 12, 1956- August 23, 2022

On Tuesday morning, August 23rd Karen Rovegno, heaven's newest angel, took flight from her husband's arms at UPMC Harrisburg. She was born January 12, 1956 in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Warren and Grace (Long) Jaasund.

Karen was a graduate of Susquehannock High School. She graduated from Shippensburg University which honored her in 2016 with a Presidential Resolution for lifetime achievements in business, service to her University and community. She was employed over many years in several ascending management positions at Amp, Incorporated.

Karen was a passionate advocate for education and libraries. She was often seen with a book in her hands. She was a member of "The Lit Wits" book group which read and discussed a book every month. When not reading she enjoyed playing Mah Jong with "The Girls." She was an active member of Travelers Club at which are presented research papers on different topics monthly. True to her advocacy of libraries, she served on the Board of the Bosler Library as well as being President of the Friends of the Bosler Library guiding that group to be recognized as the Friends Group of the Year in Pennsylvania. She co-chaired the multi-million-dollar capital campaign to expand and modernize Bosler Library. In recent years she volunteered at the "Bookery" to raise money to support library operations.

Karen was a first-generation college student and understood and believed in the value of attending institutions of higher education. She established three endowed scholarships in perpetuity at her alma mater to provide young people who are, like her, first generation college students, the opportunity to realize their dreams and potential.

Karen believed that the world was a book and to not travel was to read only one page. She and her husband, Rick, traveled the world visiting five continents and dozens of countries including Norway from where her paternal grandparents immigrated to the United States. She made friends with many people both in Carlisle and during her travels of different races, creeds, and colors with whom she stayed in touch.

She enjoyed and was an accomplished gourmet cook. She was incredibly pleased to take classes at Le Cordon Bleu during a visit to Paris, France. She was a passionate fan of Penn State Football and Women's Volleyball as well as the Baltimore Orioles.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Rick Rovegno of Carlisle, her sister, Nina (Tom) Mulherin of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, her brother, Warren Keith (Wanda) Jaasund of Rapid City, South Dakota, her brother, Spencer (Lisa) Jaasund of York, Pennsylvania, her cousin, Lisa (Steve) Close of Wilmington, Delaware, her cousin, Steve (Gail) Jaasund of Federal Way, Washington and many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.

A Celebration of her "life well lived" will be held at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, Wednesday, September 7th from 6-7 PM. Visitation will be on the same day from 4-6 PM.

Memorial contributions in her honor and memory may be made to the Bosler Memorial Library at 158 West High Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HoffmanFuneral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.