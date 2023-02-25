Karen J Palmer

June 09, 1943- February 24, 2023

Karen J. Palmer, 79, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at her residence. She was born June 9, 1943, in York to the late Eugene and Edna (Hafer) Clancy and was the widow of Gary Palmer, Sr who passed away in 2018.

Karen worked in the Optical Business for 20 years. She was a member of the VFW, Mt. Holly Springs, American Legion Post 674, and was a past president of the Auxiliary. She was a very active member of the Mt. Holly Church of God. Karen was known to be the social planner for her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Gary (Kim) Palmer of Mechanicsburg, Kathy Brenneman of Mt. Holly Springs, and Kelly (Jim) Davis of Palmyra; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and brother, Patrick (Sherry) Clancy of Dover; and sister-in-law, Cindy Clancy of York. Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Eppley and brother, Robert Clancy.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Church of God, 648 McLand Dr #600, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Daniel Murray officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Mt. Holly Church of God. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.