× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Hollar Morrow, 83, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, with her daughter by her side.

Karen was born on October 5, 1936 in Altoona, PA to the late John S. and Evelyn (Dibert) Hollar. She graduated from John Harris High School in 1954 and from Wilson College in 1958. Karen also completed additional graduate work at Temple University. She went on to have a storied career as a Middle School teacher and as a Drama Coach of all ages. She perfected her teaching skills across multiple states and countries during her 42 years in the field with most of her local career at the Harrisburg Academy (Wormleysburg) and with the St. Patrick School (Carlisle) Drama Club.

Karen was a past Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of First United Church of Christ in Carlisle, where she sang in the choir and served in many capacities. She spent several years serving with UCC Homes and loved helping to organize the yearly auction. In her later years, Karen found great joy in daily coloring and even sent some of her masterpieces out as greeting cards.