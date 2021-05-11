Karan Louise Hammaker

Karan Louise Bowers Hammaker of Mechanicsburg, 67, died on May 1, 2021 at the Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Center in Harrisburg. She was born May 30, 1953 in Carlisle and is the daughter of Iris F. Bowers and the late Marlin E. Bowers, who died in June 1998. She was married to Phillip Allen Hammaker, Mechanicsburg, who died in 1981.

Karan attended and graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was later employed by the Commonwealth of Pa in the Pa State Education Retirement System for 31 years. After retirement she was employed at Walmart and A C Moore. She was a member of Immanuel Alliance Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a skilled seamstress, often found crocheting afghans as gifts for family and friends and was a lover of roller coasters and amusement parks. She was famous for her homemade macaroni and cheese at all family gatherings.

She is survived by her mother, Iris F. Bowers, a sister Linda Miller (Steve) Nashville Tn, and two brothers, Steven A. Bowers, Elizabethtown and Marlin E. Bowers (Lorri) of Mt Holly Springs, one niece, several nephews, a great niece, great nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by one brother Mark E. Bowers.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 19 at the Immanuel Alliance Church located at 800 Market St, Mechanicsburg with Pastor Stephen Wiggins officiating. Karan was buried at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery beside her husband, Phillip. Memorial contributions may be sent to Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence, 1701 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, Pa. 17110. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.