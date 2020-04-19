× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

K. Elaine Swain, 77, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.

She was born August 21, 1942 in Abbottstown to the late John Emmert and Ruth Evelyn (Lear) Miller.

Elaine was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Newville. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and caring for her family. She also volunteered at Forest Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Donald E. Swain of Carlisle; three children, Randy E. Comp of Carlisle, Juanita R. Stone of Middletown, and Twyla D. (husband Kevin) Crozier of Newville; three siblings, Joanne (husband Barry) Bashore of Bethel, Debby Aughenbaugh of Indiana, and Ralph Miller of Chambersburg; four step-children, Douglas E. Swain of Arkansas, Alicia A. Swain of Oklahoma, Robert D. Swain of Oklahoma, and Dianna M. Scarberry of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Raymond Stone, Victoria Stone, Justin Crozier, Alex Comp, and Chelsi Crozier; and one great-grandson, Dominic Stone Welsh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret "Peggy" Buffington and one grandson, Zachary I. Comp.