June M. Martin, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at her daughter's home in Chambersburg. She was born on June 20, 1929 in Olean, New York and was a daughter of the late Edward H. and Olwen (Coon) Crawford and the widow of Paul D. Martin who died July 24, 2002.

June was a homemaker and retired from Westinghouse Co.

She is survived by one son, David (wife Debra) Nickerson and their son Bryan, one daughter, Nancy (husband James) Burghard and their sons Sean and Dean, one brother, Bud (wife Minnie) Crawford and several nieces and nephews including, Lori Stanley, Darlene Crawford and Patty Ann Weimer. She was preceded in death by siblings, Edward, Lester, Audrey, Ruth and Paul.

A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 South Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Walt Frankenberry officiating. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visit EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.

