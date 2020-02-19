June M. Martin, 93, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.
She was born June 10, 1926 in Carlisle to the late John and Grace (Martin) Shearer. June was the widow of Ralph Martin Jr. and later lost her long-time companion Marlin Clouse.
June loved working as a beautician for over 50 years, most of the time she was self-employed. She was a member of ABWA and the Order of the Eastern Star. June loved to travel and was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
June is survived by her three children, Bonnie Mahoney of Carlisle, Barbara (husband James) Martin Kravitz of Gladwyne, and R. Scott (wife Pamela) Martin of Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Kristie Mahoney of Ithaca, NY, Jennifer (husband Lance) Mikus of Chillicothe, OH, Cortney Mahoney of Carlisle, Amy (husband Shane) Slack of Chardon, OH, Sinjin (wife Ana) Martin of Carlisle, Saige Martin of Carlisle, and Ralph (wife Katherine) Martin of Carlisle; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, husband, and her longtime companion, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Wilkinson; two brothers; and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Burial will be private and held at a later date at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
