June C. Day

April 04, 1926- June 21, 2022

June C. Day, 96, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle. She was born on April 4, 1926, in Rutherford Heights, Dauphin County and was a daughter of the late Irl F. Mullen and Esther (Chrisemer) Mullen. She was the widow of Leroy E. "Bucky" Day who passed away on March 1, 1995.

June was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God for more than 75 years. June was a loving homemaker and had babysat many children throughout her life. She had worked at the Country Butcher Shop, the former McCory's and Woolworth's Department stores, all of Carlisle.

She is survived by one daughter Bonnie L. (husband Bob) Neidigh of Carlisle, two sons, Ronald E. (wife Nancy) Day of Las Vegas, NV, and James D. (wife Kathy) Day of Gardners, six grandchildren, Robert (wife Audra) Day, William (wife Karen) Neidigh, Elizabeth (husband Brian) Moul, Sarah Day, Curtis Day, and Jody Day, six great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter and three nieces. June was preceded in death by one son Leroy E. Day, Jr. who died in 2009 and one sister Grace Myers and her husband Galen.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Michael Poe officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Flowers are welcomed or memorial donations may be made to Carlisle First Church of God. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.