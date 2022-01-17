Julie Lynn Sensenich Starner, 46, of Carlisle, passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 21, 1975, in Carlisle to Stephen R. and Ann (Bouldin) Sensenich of Boiling Springs.

Julie was loved by all who knew her, especially her daughters and her family. She worked for South Middleton School District as a lunch lady for many years. Julie also worked as the night manager for Sheetz in Mt. Holly Springs. She was a faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon.

In addition to her parents, Julie is survived by her three loving daughters, Angel, Samantha, and Danielle Starner all of Carlisle; her brother Stephen R. Sensenich Jr. of Boiling Springs, who was her best friend and was a constant caregiver to his sister; and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and a niece.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Gibelius officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Julie to an account for her daughters, https://gofund.me/e799fd8d.

