Julie Ann Richmond

On December 30, 2020, Julie Richmond, loving wife and mother, devoted daughter, supportive sister and sister-in-law, adored aunt and friend ascended to heaven unexpectedly at the age of 44.

Julie was a beautiful person with a joyful personality, a gentle and charming laugh and a bright smile.

She was dedicated to her family, making sure they knew of her support to achieve their highest potential and her encouragement of others to maintain a positive outlook.

Julie is a true inspiration to all who knew her. Her family will cherish the time they had with her and will miss her deeply.

She is survived by her loving parents, Donald A. and Ruthanna (Naylor) Richmond; her husband of 25 years, Edward Annack of Altoona; one son, Edward Richmond of Altoona; three siblings, Lisa (husband Todd) Burnham of Mechanicsburg, Virginia Richmond of Boston, MA, and Donald Richmond of Camp Hill; and five nieces, Shayla, Jasmine, Jade, Shayna, and Bridget Burnham. Julie has joined her beloved aunt, Rosylan Naylor and her sister-in-law, Cathy Copley in Heaven.

Funeral services and visitation will be private and held at the convenience of the family.