Julie A. Johnsen, 68, formerly of Carlisle, passed away the morning of Saturday, May 16, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. She last resided comfortably with her daughter in Harrisburg.

Born "A Christmas baby" on December 25, 1951 in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late Don A. and Olga (Brivchik) Daily. Loving Granddaughter to the late Mary Jane Daily.

Julie was a Staff Sergeant (SSG/E-6), medical laboratory technician from the United States Army, having served honorably for 20 years, from 1969 - 1989; She retired at the Carlisle Barracks US Army War College. She continued college classes and other various employment.

Julie is survived by her 3 daughters, Jasmine J. Johnsen, Jessica J. Johnsen, Jaime J. Johnsen and her son Justin J. Johnsen; 1 grandchild, Xavier. She is also survived by 2 brothers; Patrick Daily, his wife Donna, Larry Daily, his wife Debra; and a host of cousins, nephews and extended family and friends.

Julie touched many lives and was well-liked for her outgoing personality, selfless generosity, amusing humor and joy of life. She took pride in her role as a Mother, being "Grammie" and enjoyed holiday gatherings, attending events, watching movies and traveling.