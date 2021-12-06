Julia A. Gibbs, age 86, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Born March 26, 1935 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Kathryn J. (Lyder) Gibbs.

Julia was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of 1953 and had worked for several years at the Carlisle Sentinel in the advertising department. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, and had a special fondness for cats.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, James W. Gibbs, Jr. and John R. Gibbs. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Linda Gibbs and Dyan Gibbs; her nephews, Daniel Gibbs and Brian Radabaugh; and her great-nephew, Eoin Radabaugh.

At Julia's request, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.

