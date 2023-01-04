Judy M. Myers

December 02, 1949- January 01, 2023

Judy M. Myers, 73, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Forest Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born December 2, 1949, in Carlisle to the late J. Leslie and Ruth (Rowe) Wilson.

Judy was a 1967 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who always provided wonderful care for all of her family. Judy enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. She was a member of two card clubs and looked forward to meeting with them every week. Judy was also a member of the Moose Lodge #761, Carlisle.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Lee Myers of Carlisle; two daughters, Kim (husband Fox) Harne of Carlisle and Jill (husband Ryan) Fitzpatrick of Royersford; three granddaughters, Amanda, Devon, and Rylan; and one sister, Pat (husband Barry) Fisher of Middletown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Wilson; and two sisters, Joy Griffith and Linda Kutz.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with the Pastor Randall L. Zook officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Judy to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

