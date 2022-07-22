Judy M. Alwine

January 21, 1942- July 21, 2022

Judy M. Alwine, 80, of Carlisle, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022

Born January 21, 1942 in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late Robert and. Wengler. Judy was the widow of John Adams and Ruby Simms.

Mrs. Alwine was most recently employed as a foreman with Exel Logistics, Mechanicsburg.

She was a spunky mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In her younger days she enjoyed performing in the Follies at Carlisle High School.

Surviving are two sons: Brian Adams of Mechanicsburg and John (Tina) Adams, Carlisle; a daughter Tina Tarpey of Plano, IL, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death baby a grandson Robbie Johnson.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Burial will be private. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until time of service.