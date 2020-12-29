Judy Lynn (Wiens) Read, 60, of Mechanicsburg, passed away at home on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born December 2, 1960 in Altus, OK to Estella Mae (Stiggins) Wiens and the late Eldon Leroy Wiens.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Steven Russel Read; 3 sons, Jesse Read and wife Maria, Jeremy Read and wife Rachel, and Josiah Read; 3 grandchildren, Clara, Hanna, and Ezra Read; and 3 sisters, Sharon Stauffer and husband Lynn, Sandy Restucci and husband Marty, and Becky Calvin and husband Jon.

Judy was a PIAA and NCAA Referee for field hockey and lacrosse for 35 years. She enjoyed staying physically active and in shape through e-biking, exercise, and one of her favorite ways, ballroom dancing with her husband. She enjoyed gathering extended family together for special occasions. Judy was an exceedingly loving and devoted wife and mother, and truly lived out her Christian faith.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA 17057 and on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 12-1. Due to Covid-19 regulations services will be private. Family and friends are invited to watch the services online starting at 1 PM on Wednesday or on replay anytime after by visiting www.matinchekfuneralhome.com and going to Judy’s memorial page. Friends and family may also share memories and condolences on her page.