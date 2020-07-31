Judy L. Horn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judy Lorraine Horn, age 67, of Walnut Bottom, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 30, 2020 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born May 3, 1953 in Carlisle, the daughter of Donald L., Sr. and Isabelle (Vaughn) Halter.

Judy graduated from Big Spring High School. She worked as a laborer for Nursery Supplies in Chambersburg. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed reading mystery and religious books.

Judy is survived her father, Donald L. Halter, Sr. of Walnut Bottom; sister, Barbara Jones (Lloyd) of Carlisle; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed in 1979, Gary W. Horn; mother, Isabelle Halter and brother, Donald L. Halter, Jr.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Leon Davis officiating. A Public Viewing will take place from 12:00 PM until time of services. A Procession will take place immediately following the service to Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.

