Judy King McKenney, 79, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on August 23, 2022. Judy was born April 21, 1943 in Canton, NY. She grew up in Canton and graduated from Canton High School in 1961. In 1962, she married John L. McKenney, and they had two children; Cathy Ginder, in 1967 and Nancy Mack, in 1969 both reside in Dillsburg, PA.

John was a bridge engineer and they moved often. They lived in Newport, RI; Bethlehem, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Detroit, MI; Fort Gratiot, MI; Lewiston, NY; Memphis, TN; and Luling, LA but Mechanicsburg, PA was their home base. Judy enjoyed meeting new people and experiencing the different cultures but her true joy was her family. As such, Judy was primarily a stay at home mom, but she did work for a brief period of time in the cafeteria at the Pennsylvania Hospital Insurance Company and at Schenk's Pastry Shop, both in Mechanicsburg, PA. Judy is remembered as a loving, selfless, and devoted woman and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor to know her. She is survived by John, Cathy, Nancy and three grandchildren. Michaela Ginder, Taundi Ginder, and Michael Ginder.