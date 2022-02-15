Judy K. Shearer, 79, of Camp Hill, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home.

Born on November 13, 1942, in Mechanicsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Grace M. (Swartz) Ruhl, and she was the widow of Glenn R. Shearer.

Judy was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. She completed her bachelor's degree from Lebanon Valley College and received a master's degree from Shippensburg University. Judy was a former schoolteacher. Over the years she taught at Mechanicsburg High School and Harrisburg Area Community College. Judy was co-owner of the Camera Box Professional Photography Studio in Camp Hill which she founded with her husband, Glenn, in 1972. She loved to read and was a longtime volunteer at the Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill. She was a past member of the Camp Hill Women's Club and a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Camp Hill. Judy and her late husband Glenn enjoyed participating in the many activities at the Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg. When she was not working, volunteering, or reading, she enjoyed spending time with her cats.

Judy is survived by her son, Geoff Shearer, and his wife Tammy, of Mechanicsburg, PA; a niece, Abby Best, and her husband Matthew, of Carlisle, PA; a brother-in-law, Wayne Noss, of Harrisburg, PA; and several grand nieces and nephews.

All funeral services will be private, and burial will be handled at the convenience of the family in the Dillsburg Cemetery, Dillsburg, PA. Myers-Baker Funeral & Cremation Services, Camp Hill, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library, 100 N. 19th St., Camp Hill, PA 17011, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2000 Chestnut Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or the charity of your choosing.