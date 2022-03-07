Judy K. Myers

Judy Kay Myers, 74, of Newville passed away Friday March 4, 2022 in her home.

She was born May 21, 1947 to Lawrence and Mary Hosler Pechart.

Judy was the widow of Barry Myers.

She had belonged to the Mechanicsburg Legion Post 109.

Judy is survived by two daughters Susan Elliott and her husband Ted of Mechanicsburg, and Nancy Clark and husband Charles of Newville; 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, several brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two sons Brian Miller, and Raymond Miller, and several brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.