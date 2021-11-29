Judy A. McKenzie, 71, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on November 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born on May 20, 1950, in Carlisle, PA, to the late William and Helena (Rutherford) Wolfe.

Judy worked for Lane Powder coating for 20 plus years, USF Glenmoore for 17 plus years, and PPG for 19 years. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, Post 1299, Ladies Auxiliary, Carlisle. She loved traveling all over the country and was an avid Elvis Presley fan. Judy was very loving, caring, hardworking, strong-willed, and independent woman.

She is survived by her son, Eric McKenzie of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Damian A. McKenzie of Boiling Springs, Brian L. McKenzie, and Robert R. McKenzie both of Mt. Holly Springs; brother, Robert Wolfe, and Ronald Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian G. McKenzie.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA, 17065, with Rev. Matthew Plant officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Burial will be held in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery following the services. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.